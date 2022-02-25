Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield police to hold DUI checkpoint Friday night

Drunk Driving Checkpoints During Holiday Season
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Officerquestions a driver at a DUI checkpoint.
Drunk Driving Checkpoints During Holiday Season
Posted at 9:32 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:32:20-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be out somewhere within city limits conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night.

Police will be holding the checkpoint between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When checkpoints are publicized it can reduce crashes involving impaired drivers by up to 20-percent.

DUI drivers can receive jail time, fees, and other expenses exceeding $10,000.

And as always, if you suspect a drunk driver call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

A Little Good News