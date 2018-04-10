Bakersfield Police to shut down some streets ahead of Crime Victim's Rights March on Tuesday

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be closing down some streets for the Crime Victim's Rights March scheduled for this evening.
Eastbound Truxtun Avenue from Chester Avenue to Q Street will be closed, while westbound lanes of Truxtun Avenue will remain open.
Northbound Q Street from Truxtun to 21st Street will be closed, while southbound lanes of Q Street will remain open.
21st Street from Q Street to Mill Creek Park will be closed in both directions.
These road closures will be in effect starting at 4:45 p.m. until about 6:30 p.m.
