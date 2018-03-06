Bakersfield Police will be holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Saturday

Johana Restrepo
12:40 PM, Mar 6, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

