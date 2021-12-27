Bakersfield religious leader discusses the importance of taking omicron virus seriously

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As cases rise it continues to be a signature issue in Kern County and throughout the world as the omicron variant has reminded people to continue following safety guidelines.

With omicron hitting California just weeks ago many local communities including churches have brought awareness to their congregation about the omicron variant and how serious matters can get very fast.

Reverend Dr. Timothy O. Coston, Jr. of Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church talked about the importance of educating not only the members of his church but of the community. He said that in the worst case possible a member from a congregation can catch the virus – not even know they have it – and sadly, die. That is why they are ensuring all members are taking this seriously.

“Please take this seriously and go out, get tested, get the vaccine. If you’re afraid, go get educated, because the worst thing that can happen is that you don’t think that it's serious or you think that maybe it's some type of conspiracy theory and then someone in your family or congregation dies as a result of COVID-19 and then the reality of it really hits home.”

while the attendance of church members has been fairly even both in-person and online, Pastor Coston is hopeful that as they continue to follow CDC guidelines they can prevent the spread of omicron at Cain Memorial and look forward to continuing in-person service.