BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced that more homes are being built within the city.

According to the Development Services Department, more permits were issued for single-family-homes in the first six months of the year compared to the same time period last year.

614 permits have been issued in total this year, while 582 homes were constructed during the same time period last year.

The City says in 2020 more permits were issued than the five previous years.