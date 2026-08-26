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Bakersfield restaurant closed after health inspectors find severe cockroach infestation

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Kern County Public Health
Screenshot 2026-08-26 at 4.17.54 PM.png
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield restaurant is closed after health inspectors found a severe bug infestation inside the business.

Officials shut down Pho Hut on California Avenue following a complaint investigation.

Inspectors found German cockroaches inside the facility and issued a closure due to the imminent health hazard.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Bakersfield, CA

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08/26/2026

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08/27/2026

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08/28/2026

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08/29/2026

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08/30/2026

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08/31/2026

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09/01/2026

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09/02/2026

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