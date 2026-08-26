Bakersfield restaurant closed after health inspectors find severe cockroach infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield restaurant is closed after health inspectors found a severe bug infestation inside the business.

Officials shut down Pho Hut on California Avenue following a complaint investigation.

Inspectors found German cockroaches inside the facility and issued a closure due to the imminent health hazard.

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