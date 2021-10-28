Bakersfield restaurants offer free food, discounts to honor first responders

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Multiple businesses are feeding first responders Thursday in honor of National First Responders Day.

Wiki's is giving away a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to first responders with those on the clock are encouraged to visit the resturant's drive-thru while those not at work can dine indoors.

The free lunch includes a burger, a cookie , gourmet potato chips, and a drink. Wiki's is located at 11350 Ming Avenue.

The Boulevard is also offering food to first responders.

All you have to do is show your ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you'll get 50% off your meal.

The Boulevard is located at 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard.