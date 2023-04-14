Bakersfield retirees help Keep Bakersfield Beautiful one pile at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As trash on the roads continues to be an issue across the city, one group has made it their mission to help combat the problem. For the last 10 years, a group of retired people in the community comes out every week to try and keep Bakersfield beautiful. They say every week they know they’re making a difference piece by piece.

“You got to make it into a habit. Every Wednesday, you plan. Well, you know I can’t go to the doctor, I can’t get my hair cut or anything like that because on Wednesday we have to be picking up litter,” said Tom Burch, the leader of the Retirees Pick-up Group.

At 8:00 every Wednesday morning, Burch and the other members of the Retirees Pick-up Group grab their vests, trash bags, and trash pickers and head out.

“I always said, 'Well, it keeps us off the streets,'" laughed Burch. "Well, actually it doesn’t because we’re on the streets.”

Burch says they started riding with Harvey Hall working on Highway 99 but only on Saturday mornings.

“At that time we were allowed through Caltrans. We were allowed to do five of the off-ramps, but only once a month," said Burch. "Well, on some of them, if you go back tomorrow after you clean it up today, it's dirty again.”

And that’s when Burch became the chair of the Retirees Pick-up Group.

“We said well ya know, it's too bad there. Isn’t something midweek that some of us could get behind?”

And they’ve been doing it now for a decade. According to Burch, the group celebrated its 10th anniversary on February 13 of this year, and in that time, Burch estimates they've picked up 1,500 tons of litter.

"We calculated it, in fact, what the mayor announced," said Burch. "We typically get about 33,000 pounds a year."

Margaret Dearmond has been a part of the group for all 10 years.

“Hopefully, it’s a reminder to people to be careful," said Dearmond. "Don’t let things fly out of your pickup truck, or you go through the drive-in and get food and throw it out the window. Hopefully, we’re sending a message that it's everybody’s responsibility.”

Dearmond says for her it's not only about helping but also cameraderie.

“The people, we have a really great group of retiree volunteers. We get our steps in, lots of walking in this area.”

Burch agrees and says it's all about doing for others.

“It's really about giving back to the community," said Burch.

If you’re interested in getting involved you can find more information at the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful website.