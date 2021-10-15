Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House raises over $140,000 at event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House has provided comfort, care, and support to children and families in Southern California. According to Director, Scarlett Sabin, the Galactic Gala Thursday night raised over $140,000 for families with children in the hospital, in need of support.

The event happened at the Bakersfield Country Club with a night "under the stars" and Star Wars characters roaming around the venue. Around 280 people attending the event and raised money that's going to all local families in Bakersfield.

A home away from home: their hope is to create a community where children and families embrace life and healing with a sense of hope, enthusiasm, courage and joy by keeping families close to each other and the care they need.

