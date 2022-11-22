Bakersfield softball group donates $3,000 in toys to kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of softball players got together to buy over $3,000 worth of toys for young boys and girls at a Target on Rosedale Monday morning. They raised money through tournaments and donations.

The Silver Streakers are made up of seniors who play on Tuesday and Friday mornings.

While the men involved won't be able to see the reactions when the kids open their presents, they're just happy to give this holiday season.

"Being a part of an organization who gives back to the community feels so good, it just gratifies you, especially for the Christmas season," said Jose Padilla of the Silver Streakers. "I love being a part of it. I have been part of organizations most of my life. The military, you know, working for the state. And now retired and I want to do something. Give back, and it feels great."

The toys they bought were donated to North of the River or NOR and will be distributed among a select group of young boys and girls.