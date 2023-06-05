Bakersfield Solid Waste Division holding 2 bulky trash drop-offs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting two large item pop-up trash drop-offs on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

From 10:00 am until noon, the city's Solid Waste Division will have equipment set up to take in large yard and household items, including computers, mattresses, and non-propane barbecue grills at 2 locations in Bakersfield.

Residents can bring their large trash items either to the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village located at 9001 Ashe Road, or to 4200 Panorama Drive at the corner of Panorama and Columbus Street.

City of Bakersfield

The City of Bakersfield Solid Waste Division's bulky waste pop-up drop-offs, part of the Clean City Initiative, are provided through funds generated by Measure N.