BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals wrapped up Wednesday night and one of those semi-finalists was a Bakersfield native.

Jean Bounkousonh's run at the Bee ended on Wednesday. The 8th-grader from Ollivier Middle School tied for 74th place. She missed the word isolette. The definition is "a clear plastic enclosed crib for new babies."

You can catch Thursday's Spelling Bee Finals at 5 p.m. on Ion, which on air can be found on channel 23.4.