Bakersfield surgeon placed on five-year probation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield surgeon has been placed on five years’ probation for gross negligence.

Dr. Qaisi did not admit to being guilty but was charged with incompetence, repeated negligent acts and failure to maintain adequate and accurate medical records in the care of one patient, and more.

Starting September 30, 2021, Dr. Qaisi can no longer practice until September 29, 2026.

Terms and conditions are included in the five-year probation including, completing an education course, a medical record keeping course and an ethics course, completing a clinical competence assessment program and more.

Dr. Qaisi graduated from University of Mosul College of Medicine in 1979.

