Bakersfield middle school teacher arrested for 28 misdemeanor counts of willful cruelty to a child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A teacher at Standard Middle School was arrested Friday afternoon on 28 misdemeanor counts of willful cruelty to a child and two counts of battery.

Paul Meyers, Superintendent of Standard School District confirmed Monday, that Shannon Leslie Robinson has been working at Standard since August as a 6th grade teacher.

The district released this statement regarding the arrest:

Late Friday afternoon a sixth grade teacher at Standard Middle School was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Department with allegations that the teacher physically struck a student. Upon learning of the allegation, administration immediately contacted law enforcement and cooperated with their investigation.

The teacher is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Sheriff Department's investigation and the court process. A substitute teacher has been assigned to the classroom and our school counselors will provide additional support to students.

Our students and parents can rest assured that the safety of our students is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any altercations between staff and students. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as the legal process moves forward.

The incident happened on campus, but she was arrested off-campus, said Meyers.

KCSO told 23ABC no additional information could be provided because the investigation is ongoing.