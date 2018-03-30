Bakersfield-themed March Madness bracket circulates social media

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield-themed March Madness bracket is circulating social media just as we head into the Final Four games this weekend.
The bracket includes local favorites including Salty's BBQ, Luigi's, Dewar's, Noodle Bar and more.
How would you fill out your bracket?
The Merle Haggard Post Office Building dedication ceremony happening on April 6th will force some road closures from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield…
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown about $20 million due to an increase in recent ticket sales.