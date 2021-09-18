Bakersfield TikTok star dances at local gas stations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield dad, Tim Dobbs, started making TikToks after seeing his daughters having fun with the app. One day he decided to start an account in his free time for amusement.

It started off as funny videos until he decided to hop on the dancing trend, little did he know that it would go viral.

Dobbs now has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and will get up to five million views on his videos sometimes.

He films most of his TikToks at his local gas station and finds the bravery to stand in front of everyone and throws it back to whatever dance his followers are requesting him to do that day.

<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="

" data-video-id="7005385307944258821" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@timdobbs90" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@timdobbs90">@timdobbs90</a> <p>Taco Tuesday is always fun 🤣</p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - DJ Noiz" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6990560581380344577">♬ original sound - DJ Noiz</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script>

When asked if he ever got embarrassed doing dances in public, he responded, “In some of my videos you can see I have a big ol’ smile on my face and I’m blushing. It’s because people are standing there watching me, a couple people point and laugh. It puts a smile on everyone’s faces, whether they’re laughing or not.”

Although Dobbs might get shy recording himself in public, he says he enjoys filming the dancing videos more than any other video he makes.

TikTok is undeniably the digital platform of the year, especially with the stardom TikTok stars like Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have gotten.

Dobbs might not have been invited to the MET gala, but he has been noticed around Bakersfield quite often.

“Here in town, pretty much anywhere I go they notice me, they come up to me. My daughters get a kick out of it. Last time we were at the mall a couple people came up to us, wanted to take a picture.”

Dobbs explains that he’s been elated to see so many people interact and love his videos, but TikTok is an ever-changing platform, and he has his highs, and he has his lows.

Some videos will do better than he expected and then some will do less than he expected, even though nothing has changed in his content.

Despite this, Dobbs sees a lot of potential in the platform and is enjoying, the however long, stardom he is receiving from it.

“I like the dancing thing. There’s other things I’ve thought about doing, and I can post, but I just think they won’t go as viral as the dancing.”

You can follow Tim Dobbs on TikTok and catch up on all the dances he’s done so far.