Bakersfield to get $500K EPA grant to revitalize 'blighted properties'

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Thursday that it was investing money to revitalize communities across the state and Bakersfield will be receiving a $500,000 grant.

Bakersfield was selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup grant which will focus on the downtown area.

Properties that will be revitalized include a 17-acre former corporate headquarters and several vacant and development sites which will be turned into new affordable housing and transitional housing for residents experiencing homelessness.

The funding is part of more than $6.3 million to go toward cleaning up contaminated and blighted properties and redeveloping them.

The grants are part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and seven California communities were selected including Bakersfield.

Others selected for grants are: The San Diego State University Research Foundation, $500,000; the City of South Gate, $500,000; the Fresno Metropolitan Ministry, $500,000; the Spanish-Speaking Unity Council of Alameda County, Inc., $451,340; the City of Grass Valley, $500,000; and the City of Tulelake, $500,000.

Two other communities received funding to expand current programs: City of Fresno, $1 million; and Humboldt County, $1 million.