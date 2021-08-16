Bakersfield to get new Veterans Affairs clinic at Olive, Knudsen drives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield will soon have a new Veterans Affairs clinic replacing the one in central Bakersfield on Westwind Drive.

The new 30,000-square-foot location will be in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives.

Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs awarded San Diego-based firm SASD a contract to construct and maintain the building.

The 20-year contract will pay the company $223,000 a month, which would amount to about $53 million over the life of the deal.

After the agreement was announced Kern County congressman and Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy said of the project "despite a new community based outpatient clinic in Bakersfield being delayed by the VA for over a decade... This announcement is nonetheless welcome news to our community and especially our local veterans who have patiently waited long enough."

It's not known when the new VA clinic will open.