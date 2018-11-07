Bakersfield trucker pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. - A Bakersfield trucker has plead guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced on Wednesday, November 7.

According to court documents, Darrell Leon Jennings, 51, a trucker doing business in Moreno Valley as Jennings Transportation assisted Mario Alvarez-Muniz, 50, of Taft in transporting 6 kilograms of heroin and 11 kilograms of cocaine destined for Chicago.

Documents show that after Alvarez-Muniz arranged for the shipment of the drugs from Mexico to Mira Loma, Jennings picked up the drugs and drove back to Bakersfield where he was stopped by agents.

Jennings is scheduled for sentencing on January 28, 2019 by Chief U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill. He faces a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison, along with a $10 million fine.

Co-defendant Alvarez-Muniz previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison according to the Department of Justice.