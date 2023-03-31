Bakersfield volunteers to hold Project Rescue Red Bucket for Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to bring awareness to human trafficking in our community, Project Rescue Red Bucket will take place throughout Bakersfield on Fri, March 31.

Local businesses and volunteers will be collecting donations for the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking. Supporters will be at four locations: Hodel's Country Dining on Knudsen Drive, Sully's Chevron on Coffee Drive, Sully's near the Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road intersection, and Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen on East 19th Street.

Volunteers will be taking donations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

