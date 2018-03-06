Bakersfield voted number nine housing market to watch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield has been voted number nine in realtor.com's top ten housing markets to watch, especially the North West area.

According to the article, young families are drawn to the area because of "the quality of life and a strong school system" and retirees get the most "bang for their buck."

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital is the largest employer in the area, with Chevron Corporation coming in second. Ensign United States Drilling takes third place.

The realtor.com piece lists the median income as $56,000 and says the are is expected to have a 1.1 percent job growth in 2018.