Bakersfield West High School dedicates athletic field to former Head Coach Dallas Grider

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield West High School staff, alumni, and students gathered at the school’s athletic field on Thursday to honor Dallas Grider, who had a 30 year coaching career in Kern County. On Thursday night, the school renamed its football field after him.

Grider died on May 11th of this year. Family, friends, and coworkers all say he will be remembered as a coach and educator to the West High Vikings.

After Grider’s death, West High Principal Megan Gregor made a request to the Kern High School District Board of Trustees to rename the athletic field. Gregor wanted to honor the positive impact Grider made in the community. The trustees agreed.

“I am just incredibly grateful to our trustees, but also to the community who has reached out and who. has taken the time to remember an educator, a coach, a man, and a legend who has transformed Kern County in so many different ways,” said Gregor.

They chose Thursday night to dedicate the field because they played the Arvin Bears that night. Gregor says Grider played for Arvin High School, as well as the Bakersfield College Renegades and the UCLA Bruins.

Dwayne Danran was a friend of Dallas Grider and says he’s known Grider since 1960. Danran says Grider was an amazing coach and leader.

“Coaching career was great,” said Danran. “He never got away from the balance he had. He was always the same Dallas Grider. He coached and played with a great deal of confidence, but not with any arrogance about him.”

During Grider’s time coaching football at West High, he helped with the construction of the school’s first weight room, and earned three Valley championships, achieving a record 77 wins, 7 losses, and 2 ties.

Chad Grider, Dallas Grider’s son, says his father taught him hard work, dedication, and always to be positive.

“He used to say great lessons about ‘don’t talk about people, talk about ideas.’ He was able to focus on the positive things, and he taught me to do that as well,” said Chad.

Dave Titsworth is a former West High football coach and says the dedication of the football field to Grider is well-deserved.

“I think it’s the greatest thing in the world,” said Titsworth. “I see a lot of old players here. I see all of Dallas’ family here, and this is a great tribute to him. Very well deserved.”