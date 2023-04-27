Bakersfield Women's Business Conference connects women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Women's Business Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Thurs, April 27.

The event has a variety of workshops and features keynote speaker Daymond John from ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" and Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic.

23ABC's Ava Kershner was able to talk to Janelle Capra, Marketing Chair for the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference, before the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (661) 378-4707 or visiting BakersfieldWomen.org.

