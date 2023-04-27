Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield Women's Business Conference connects women

The event has a variety of workshops and features keynote speaker Daymond John from ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" and Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic.
Janelle Capra, Marketing Chair for the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference, and 23ABC's Ava Kershner doing their best model poses.
23ABC
Janelle Capra, Marketing Chair for the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference, and 23ABC's Ava Kershner doing their best model poses.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 12:22:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Women's Business Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Thurs, April 27.

The event has a variety of workshops and features keynote speaker Daymond John from ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" and Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic.

23ABC's Ava Kershner was able to talk to Janelle Capra, Marketing Chair for the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference, before the event.

Women gather for Bakersfield Women's Business Conference

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (661) 378-4707 or visiting BakersfieldWomen.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets