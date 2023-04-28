Bakersfield Women's Conference declares 2023 the year of Bringing Business Back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bringing Business Back was the theme of the 34th annual Bakersfield Women's Conference. Hundreds gathered in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday at Mechanics Bank Theater, and attendees say the event helps them acheive their entrepreneurial dreams.

Inspiring the next generation of women leaders in the community is part of what took place at the Bakersfield Women's Conference, where the theme was Bringing Business Back.

Bakersfield Women's Conference Marketing Chair Janelle Capra says it's all a part of their realizing options for student excellence mentoring.

"A mentorship program that starts in the high schools, juniors and seniors, and then they're invited to this event for the first time, so they get that mentorship throughout the year, and then this is like the finale event," said Capra.

The event has dozens of local vendors and sponsors, including 23ABC. The goal was for all people to walk away from the conference being able to bring business back.

"Really, what we try to be is that matchmaker, connector, and power, and let anyone walking through our doors know that there's opportunity," said Capra. "It might be right next to you."

That opportunity culminated with a keynote presentation from entrepreneur and Shark Tank host Daymond John.

"I think we are about to see a massive change. It may take 5, 10 years, but I say long after I'm gone, this world will be - even though it is controlled now by women, whether you realize it or not - this world will be dominantly controlled by women," said John.

One piece of advice John says he got from his mom was that you can do anything you put your mind to.

"Every single thing in this world was created by one person that had one idea and took one action," said John. "Why can't it be you?"

Capra says that while John is the first male keynote speaker the conference has had, it's the value he holds for women that separates him.

"A quote from him just now offstage was, 'Your first angel investor is your mom. She gives birth to you,'" quoted Capra. "So the value he puts in women is the reason we sought him out."

Capra adds that it's about when people walk out their door, they feel like there's a community to help them in the next steps in their career.

"There are people who come out of this changed. They have new ideas. They have new mentors. They have new support systems, and that's what really what it's all about," said Capra. "I love what our chair, T. Johnson, said is that you're not my competitor. You're my collaborator, and I think we really need to focus on that when we talk about bringing business back."

The theme for the 2024 Bakersfield Women's Conference has already been chosen: Make Impossible Possible.