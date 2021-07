BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Check your refrigerators and throw away those carrots!

Grimmway Farms has issued a recall for some of their carrot products.

The recall is due to a risk of salmonella in some of their products. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes even a deadly illness in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. The list of those recalled products.

So far there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the carrots.