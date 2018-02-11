Bakersfield's Love Water is making a global impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Jake Sherley's 2010 trip to Zambia, Africa changed his life forever. The Kern County Fire Department captain saw an opportunity to make a global impact.

In 2012, Sherley founded Love Water, a non-profit organization providing access to clean water to communities in Africa and Nicaragua through sustainable filtration systems. The organization has no full time staff and is primarily run by passionate volunteers from Kern County and around the country.

Love Water, works with both U.S. and in-country partners so they can best utilize every dollar raised. If you want to get involved visit their website.