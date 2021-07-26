Watch
Bakersfield's M Street Navigation Center seeks volunteers

The M Street Navigation Center, located at 2900 M Street is owned by the County of Kern and operated by the Community Action Partnership of Kern. The Center is designed to be a 24-hour facility providing shelter beds, meals, laundry services, medical assessment, and pet care to unsheltered individuals who face significant barriers to supportive housing care.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jul 26, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local homeless shelter, M Street Navigation Center, is looking for volunteers to expand activities and social opportunities offered to their residents.

The center needs volunteers to serve up coffee and snacks at its onsite cafe, facilitate game and movie nights, assist residents with apartment searching, and teach personal budgeting and mentor residents as they pursue their own housing and independence.
if you are interested in volunteering, call 501-26-03.

The M Street Navigation Center is a low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness operated through a partnership between Kern County and the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

