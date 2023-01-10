Bakersfield's storm drain system is handling the extra rain well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With reports that this "bomb cyclone" storm system has broken California's exceptional drought status, Bakersfield's storm drains are getting a workout like they haven't had in years. So how are the city's storm drains holding up?

Joe Conroy, public information officer for the City of Bakersfield, says so far, the city's Streets Division isn't seeing any problems and the system has been able to handle the rain we've been receiving in recent weeks.

"I checked with Streets today and they said they are not seeing any flooding issues, nor are we receiving any complaints about flooding," Conroy said in an email.

According to Conroy, maintenance and upgrades to downtown culverts and paving in recent years have improved the storm drain system's capacity and functionality. He goes on to add that even without any active problems, city crews are out in the rain making sure the storm drains stay clear of debris and in working order.

Residents can help keep the storm drains draining by making sure street culverts and drains stay clear. Homeowners and businesses should take care to rake or blow leaves and landscaping debris out onto the asphalt and clear of the concrete gutter where storm water needs to flow. Remember: Don't Block the Flow Line.

Road conditions can also change rapidly in flooding situations, and puddles can look much deeper than they appear. Conroy reminds drivers to avoid submerged areas of the road whenever possible, adding that the roads are built slightly sloped towards the center so water runs off towards the curb. If you find the road you're on getting flooded, slow down and drive near the center of the road.

If your car gets stuck on a flooded road, call 9-1-1 immediately for help. According to the American Safety Council, it takes as little as two feet of moving water to sweep a car away. Don't take chances, call for help.

In the end, the best defense against flooded roads is a good offense. If you see a blocked storm drain or know of a flooded road, you can take action and report it to the Bakersfield Streets Division by calling 326-3111 Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 for flooding emergencies happening after hours or on weekends.

For more information about storm preparedness in Bakersfield and who to call for storm related services, you can visit the city's Storm Preparedness website.