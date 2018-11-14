Ballet NOW with an appearance by Tiler Peck at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Dance Alliance is presenting Ballet NOW, a Hulu documentary featuring internationally recognized ballerina and Bakersfield native, Tiler Peck at the Fox Theater on December 24 at 12:30 p.m.

Peck will attend the event by participating in the screening, a live Q&A on stage and an autograph signing.

Ballet NOW is directed by Oscar nominated and Emmy award winner, Steven Cantor, and produced by Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Elisabeth Moss.

The screening of Ballet NOW at the Fox Theater on Christmas Eve also happens to be the 88th birthday of the historic theater. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the box office at (661) 324-1369. Tickets are pre-sold at $5 and $8 day of the event.

Kern Dance Alliance members will receive free admission.