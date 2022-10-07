Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The popular Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield is now open for the season. The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.

Banducci's offers a variety of fall and Halloween festivities including a corn maze, pony rides, and a petting zoo as well as, well, pumpkins - and a lot of them.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids under 5 are free. A trip through the corn maze is free with the purchase of an admission ticket.

Pony Rides Hours: Monday - Friday from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Petting Zoo hours: Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Prices: Pony Rides $10; Petting Zoo $5

Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch is located at 10747 Taft Highway, Bakersfield.