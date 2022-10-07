Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season

The popular Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield is now open for the season.
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Pumpkin Patches are open for COVID-19 Halloween at the Didier Farms in Lincolnshire, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The pumpkin patch reopens with COVID-19 restrictions such as requiring face masks while waiting in lines or anywhere you can't maintain 6 feet of distance, and they are providing sanitizer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 17:36:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The popular Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield is now open for the season. The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.

Banducci's offers a variety of fall and Halloween festivities including a corn maze, pony rides, and a petting zoo as well as, well, pumpkins - and a lot of them.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids under 5 are free. A trip through the corn maze is free with the purchase of an admission ticket.

Pony Rides Hours: Monday - Friday from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Petting Zoo hours: Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Prices: Pony Rides $10; Petting Zoo $5

Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch is located at 10747 Taft Highway, Bakersfield.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to see Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra