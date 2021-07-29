Bangkok House Restaurant in Ridgecrest closed over health inspection violations

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health Services closed Bangkok House Restaurant over several health code violations Wednesday.

Violations include the operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision making skills with the restaurant remaining in operation during an active vermin infestation. Live cockroaches were found in food preparation area, in ice machine, in bucket, on walls, between walls and wooden planks. Dead cockroaches were found on shelves.

Among the other violations:

Improper storage of food items in walk in refrigeration unit.

Noodle strainer found in hand wash sink. Hand wash sink shouldn't be used as food preparation sink.

Shelving units with large amount of food debris.

Large amount of grease on walls and build up of food debris at floors.

Household pest control items in kitchen next to food items.

Public health services also recommends the restaurant at 303 W. Inyokern Road be deep cleaned.