Bank of America celebrates 100 years of business in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bank of America is awarding more than $600,000 dollars in grants and sponsorships to nonprofit organizations serving Kern County in celebration of a century of business in Bakersfield.

Bank of America archive Bank of America customers in 1944, making use of the branch located at Minter Field Air Force Base.

Back in 1922, the Bank of Italy opened its first branch in Bakersfield. The bank changed its name officially to Bank of America in the 1930's. By 1939, Bank of America had expanded into other Kern County cities, including Wasco, Shafter, Fellows, Taft, and Maricopa.

Bank of America archive Customers fill the Bakersfield Main branch of Bank of America in 1949.

As part of the 100 year celebration, Bank of America has restored a vintage 1933 Lincoln KB that once belonged to Bank of America founder A.P. Giannini, making the car available for photo opportunities.

If you see the car, you might notice that it has a siren on it. The car's current caretaker, Ron Gomes, explains why.

"A.P. Giannini got permission from the CHP to run a red light and siren on his car," said Gomes. "And the story was he felt that the current speed limits were impeding him from doing business at the speed that he should do business."

23ABC Bank of America, as part of recognizing 100 years of business in Bakersfield, restored this 1933 Lincoln KB that once belonged to Bank of America founder A.P. Giannini. This car is said to be the first vehicle to cross the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937.

They say the car was the first vehicle to cross over the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937.

Bank of America held a Centennial Celebration with clients and community leaders on Wednesday evening at the Bakersfield Country Club.