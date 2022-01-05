Bank of America grants more than $850,000 to Bakersfield nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bank of America put forth an initiative to address critical needs that help advance racial equity and economic opportunity in Bakersfield.

They awarded a total of $858,550 to 20 local nonprofits across Kern County in 2021.

The goal was to close the equity and wealth gaps in communities of color and other disadvantaged communities impacted by the pandemic.

The investments they made include:

Workforce Development grants to CityServe to provide education, job-skills training and employment opportunities for the region’s unsheltered population; the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County to help support their job skills programs and internships for at-risk teens; and Garden Pathways for paid summer internships for at-risk students and new mentorship programs in local classrooms.

Neighborhood Champion grant and a Basic Needs grant to Bakersfield Homeless Center to help expand its services with the construction of a new shelter site housing nearly 200 more beds and for its afterschool and job development programs for teens and young adults.

Economic Development grants to the MLK commUNITY Initiative and its new Circle of Life Development Foundation (COLDf) for money management, minority entrepreneurship and leadership training programs.

It doesn’t stop there, Bank of America also donated personal protection equipment including masks, gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer and their local employees volunteered 1,757 hours.

“While the pandemic has taken a toll on us all, there’s no doubt it has had a disproportionate impact on the communities already grappling with the effects of economic and social inequality. The private sector has a responsibility to provide support that can serve as a catalyst to help advance equity and economic opportunity for everyone,” said Karen Zuber, president, Bank of America Bakersfield.