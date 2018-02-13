Barnes & Noble announced layoffs due to low sales during holiday season

Johana Restrepo
9:06 AM, Feb 13, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Barnes & Noble is laying off lead cashiers and other employees.

The giant bookseller is blaming a decline of sales during the holiday season.

It's unclear how many people will lose their jobs nationwide or which stores are impacted.

Bakersfield has one location.

