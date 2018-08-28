Bass Pro Shop in early stages of construction, fifth store in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In November 2017, it was announced that Bakersfield would be home to the fifth Bass Pro Shop in the state of California.

As of August 28, 2018 Bass Pro Shop has said that they are proceeding with the development of the store. A spokesperson with BPS said that they are still in the early stages of construction and have not established a final construction timeline as of yet.

The store is expected to be located in the newly completed interchange at State Route 99 and Hosking Avenue. The plan is to have the new space serve as a 800,000 mixed-use retail development.

"We are very excited to be the lead anchor tenant for this innovative new development that is sure to have such a positive impact on Bakersfield, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States," said conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder/CEO Johnny Morris.