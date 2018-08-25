B.C. student Jose Bello released from ICE's custody

BAKERSFIELD -- CA - Jose Bello was released from Immigration and Custom Enforcement Friday afternoon.

The Bakersfield College student was detained back in May.

According to Bello's attorney Win Eaton, an anonymous person or organization posted Bello's bond. His bond was set at $10,000.

Moments after being released, Bello talked with 23ABC. He says that he is optimistic for the future.

"I was very stressful. It is hard not being able to see your family. It is limited to the amount of access you have to people you care about," said Bello.

Bello is facing a charge of entering the country without inspection.

Eaton says although he was released today, this is just the beginning of his legal battle.

"The judge will be assigned and the case will proceed and that will be a lengthy proceeding. There will be a number of hearings over a number of years in San Francisco," said Eaton.

But Bello says he remains hopeful and plans to go back to school.

"This is the plan, just continue to be a student and take it from there because that is what is going to help me in the future," said Bello.