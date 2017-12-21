BCHS students give back to children from Munsey Elementary

Fair
Bakersfield Christian High School students donated gifts to 30 children from a local elementary school for the fifth year in a row.
This year's donations were given to Munsey Elementary students.
On Thursday, 30 children from Munsey Elementary visited the BCHS campus for a lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A, plus several activities.
The donations included toys, clothing, blankets, personal hygiene items and school supplies.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
