BCHS students give back to children from Munsey Elementary

2:09 PM, Dec 21, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield Christian High School students donated gifts to 30 children from a local elementary school for the fifth year in a row.

This year's donations were given to Munsey Elementary students.

On Thursday, 30 children from Munsey Elementary visited the BCHS campus for a lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A, plus several activities.

The donations included toys, clothing, blankets, personal hygiene items and school supplies.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News