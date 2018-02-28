BCSD: all schools closed Friday for Academic Conference Day

Johana Restrepo
2:07 PM, Feb 28, 2018
59 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District announced that all schools will be closed on Friday, March 2 for Academic Conference Day.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News