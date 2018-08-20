BCSD expands Spanish dual immersion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield City School District has expanded their dual immersion program aimed at providing a bilingual education to both native Spanish and English speakers.

The program has been at Voorhies Elementary School for 21 years and currently has 300 students enrolled.

Half of the students in dual immersion classes are native English speakers and the other half are native Spanish speakers.

BCSD's dual immersion program begins in kindergarten with 90% of curriculum taught in Spanish and 10% in English. Every year thereafter, more English classroom time is added until class is taught at 50% in each language.

Now parents will have the option to enroll their kindergartners at Harris Elementary School. The program at Harris launched this year with 40 spots for kindergartners who will begin the program that continues on through eighth grade at Stiern Middle School.

According to the district, the expansion of the program is possible because of the passage of Proposition 58 in 2016, repealing bilingual education restrictions.

There are still a limited amount of openings at Harris Elementary School for kindergartners to start the program that continues on through eighth grade.

