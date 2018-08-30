BCSD students start the year with 'Waste Hunger, Not Food' program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Public Health says Bakersfield is the number one city in the nation with the most people in a metropolitan area who can't afford to buy the food they need.

Through the Waste Hunger, Not Food program, and in partnership with Bakersfield City School District, the program hopes to make a dent in that problem.

Three Waste Hunger, Not Food vans will collect leftover food from select BCSD schools. The program was successfully tested out at Cesar Chavez Elementary in the spring.

Come September, Cato Middle, Fletcher Elementary, and Stiern Middle schools will participate as well.

The food collected by Waste Hunger, Not Food will benefit St Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities and Mercy Outreach Center.