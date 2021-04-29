BCSD to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for 8th-grade students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield City School District will celebrate in-person 8th-grade graduation ceremonies in June.

BCSD will also offer drive-thru ceremonies for 8th-grade students and families interested in an alternative celebration.

Abiding by local and state guidance, attendance will be limited for the in-person graduation event.

BCSD schools will begin to communicate additional information with students and families in the coming weeks.

Parents are encouraged to access the ParentSquare app for future communications about the date, time, and location of these graduation celebrations.