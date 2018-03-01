BCSD's annual Band and Orchestra Standards Festival

Fair
HI: 66°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District is celebrating the excellence of their music programs on Thursday with their 12th Annual Band and Orchestra Standards Festival.
The festival showcases the musical talent's of the district's junior high and middle schools. BCSD says since the festival started 12 years ago, participation in music programs has more than doubled.
This year's performances began at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday and will go on until 5:45 p.m. at the Bakersfield College Performing Arts Center's Indoor Theater.
The festival is open to the public with bands and orchestras performing each half hour throughout the day.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits the only Korean BBQ restaurant in town where you can grill your own meat at…
The Kern County Coroner's Office confirmed the body found in the Kern River Canyon last week is Shayla Wingle, the Bakersfield woman who was …
Two south Bakersfield liquor stores have been closed after a multi-agency raid, according to Kern County Public Health.
The Bakersfield City School District is celebrating the excellence of their music programs on Thursday with their 12th Annual Band and…