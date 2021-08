BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Monday, the Beale Library will be closed until Sept. 7th.

The library will be getting new carpet throughout the building requiring it to close temporarily.

Book loan periods will be extended and you'll still be able to utilize curbside services at Beale, 701 Truxtun Ave.

The grab-and-go lunch program will remain available through the end of the month.