Beale Memorial Library holding veteran suicide prevention discussion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Beale Memorial Library will be hosting a Veteran Suicide Prevention event on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 to talk about PTSD, depression and suicide prevention with veterans.
The event will have a guest speaker from the county's Behavioral Health Department and will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Beale Auditorium.
Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A.
