Beardsley School District reaches settlement with former student who teacher had sex with

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The attorney for a former Beardsley School District student who a teacher had sex with, confirmed with 23ABC that a settlement has been reached.
The victim's attorney, Daniel Rodriguez, would not, however, disclose how much the victim will receive from the school district.
In 2016, Vanessa Jean Hooker, 34, pleaded no contest to having sex with multiple underage students.
Hooker was sentenced to a year in jail, three years probation, and has to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
Harley-Davidson is recalling thousands of motorcycles because of problems with the brakes that can cause them to fail without any warning…
The attorney for a former Beardsley School District student who a teacher had sex with, confirmed with 23ABC that a settlement…
On Thursday, Feb. 8th the District Attorney announced charges filed against a former Tehachapi Public District Board Member accused of…
Well, all you need is $15,000,000 and the Kern County Raceway Park can be yours!