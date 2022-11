BAKO, Calif (KERO) — If you're trying to get out early and beat the rush, the Kern County Elections division on Truxtun Avenue announced they will be open today from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for voting.

You can find the poll site on the first floor.

And if you decide to go on election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the drop box locations in Kern County.