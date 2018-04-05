Ben & Jerry's holding Free Cone Day April 10

Free scoops, pints of ice cream

Natalie Tarangioli
8:56 AM, Apr 5, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ice cream lovers, rejoice! You can enjoy a free cone next week on Ben & Jerry's.

Ben & Jerry's has been hosting Free Cone Day for the past 40 years.

Free Cone Day 2018 will be held on April 10 at Houchin Blood Bank.

The public can enjoy a free scoop from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bolthouse Drive location.

Those who donate a pint of blood can receive a free pint of ice cream.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News