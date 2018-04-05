Ben & Jerry's holding Free Cone Day April 10

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ice cream lovers, rejoice! You can enjoy a free cone next week on Ben & Jerry's.
Ben & Jerry's has been hosting Free Cone Day for the past 40 years.
Free Cone Day 2018 will be held on April 10 at Houchin Blood Bank.
The public can enjoy a free scoop from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bolthouse Drive location.
Those who donate a pint of blood can receive a free pint of ice cream.
