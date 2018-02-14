"Better Off Dead": True crime book tells story of Sabrina Limon murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new true-crime book about Sabrina Limon and the murder of her husband Robert Limon is now for sale.

"A frustrated, unhappy wife. Her much younger, attentive lover. A husband who degrades and ignores her. The stage is set for a love-triangle murder that shatters family illusions and lays bare a quiet family community’s secret world of sex, sin and swinging." an excerpt on the website reads.

New York Times bestselling author Michael Fleeman wrote the book.

Sabrina Limon was found guilty in the murder of her husband Robert Limon. Her new attorney Jonathan Hearn was also found guilty of murder and is serving a 25 year sentence.