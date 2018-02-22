'Beyond the Brink' free screening at Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A documentary on water scarcity and effects of the drought in the San Joaquin Valley will have an exclusive screening Thursday night in Bakersfield.

'Beyond the Brink' showcases a future world in which there isn't enough food or water to sustain its inhabitants and the impact that would have globally.

The screening will be at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame at 2231 R Street at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The screening is open to the public and free to attend.

There will be a panel discussion following the screening.

Get your tickets here: www.wakc.com. Each person is limited to two tickets.