BFD: Candle possible cause of fire that displaced mother, son

A mother and her son have been displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to Bakersfield Fire officials, crews were called out to the area of Terrace Way and H Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Two people were inside the home - a mother and her son.

The woman suffered burns to her hands and was transported to an area hospital.

BFD officials say a candle may have started the fire in one of the bedrooms.