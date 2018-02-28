BFD: Candle possible cause of fire that displaced mother, son

Fair
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
A mother and her son were displaced after a fire broke out on Terrace Way off H Street early Wednesday morning.
A mother and her son have been displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday morning.
According to Bakersfield Fire officials, crews were called out to the area of Terrace Way and H Street just before 3:30 a.m.
Two people were inside the home - a mother and her son.
The woman suffered burns to her hands and was transported to an area hospital.
BFD officials say a candle may have started the fire in one of the bedrooms.
UPDATE (5:25 a.m.): CHP officials in Los Angeles say all lanes of Northbound I-5 near Highway 138 are now open.
A mother and her son have been displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday morning.
An evacuation warning goes into effect Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. for areas of Santa Barbara County impacted by the recent wildfires.…
A man is suffering from minor to moderate gunshot wounds and is in stable condition after he was shot in northeast Bakersfield on…