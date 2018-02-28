BFD: Candle possible cause of fire that displaced mother, son

5:20 AM, Feb 28, 2018
A mother and her son were displaced after a fire broke out on Terrace Way off H Street early Wednesday morning. 

A mother and her son have been displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday morning. 

According to Bakersfield Fire officials, crews were called out to the area of Terrace Way and H Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Two people were inside the home - a mother and her son. 

The woman suffered burns to her hands and was transported to an area hospital.

BFD officials say a candle may have started the fire in one of the bedrooms. 

